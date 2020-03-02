|
|
Raymond Jerome "Jerry" Parker
Fremont - Raymond Jerome "Jerry" Parker, 91, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont, Ohio.
Jerry was born the only child of Raymond J. and Maurine A. (Dyke) Parker on June 29, 1928 in East Liverpool, Ohio. He was a 1946 graduate of East Liverpool High School. After graduating, he immediately went to work at the National Bank in East Liverpool. He then enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard in June of 1948, and was assigned to the 191st Combat Company. He was later assigned to Company C of the 137th Heavy Tank Battalion as a Tank Gunner. He was honorably discharged in June of 1951 with the rank of Sergeant.
On April 23, 1949, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Mary Louise (Pollock) Parker and became parents of three sons: David J., Robert A., and W. Roger Parker.
In 1960, Jerry moved the family to Fremont to help his father build and run the new Liberty National Bank on West State Street in downtown Fremont. Jerry also built the Liberty National Bank branch in the Potter Village Shopping Center. Upon his father's retirement as bank president, Jerry took over the position as bank president until his retirement from banking. He was a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
After several years of retirement, Jerry opened Parker Paint and Decorating Center, a new start up business in Fremont. He then purchased Kresser Kolor Korner in Port Clinton, Ohio, another paint and supply business. He operated both businesses until his permanent retirement in 1996.
Jerry was a member of the board of directors of The Liberty National Bank, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church vestry. He was also a member of the Fremont Country Club, the Lion's Club, the Elk's Club, and the Moose Lodge.
Jerry enjoyed, camping, boating, golfing, and decorating. His greatest joy was the love he gave to his family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his 17 year old grandson, Jordan C. Parker, David's youngest child.
Jerry is survived by his lifelong wife of 70 years, Mary Lou; sons, David (Debi) Parker of Findlay, Robert (Nancy) Parker of Fremont, and Roger Parker of Fremont. Also surviving are four grandchildren; Joel (Leah) Parker of Toledo, Ashley (Dr. Patrick) Wald of Columbus, Erika (Dr. Mark) Naddaf of Ottawa Hills, and Eliot Parker of Fremont, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
In following Jerry's wishes there will be no Visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 206 North Park Avenue in, Fremont, Ohio on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 AM. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jerry's honor may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fremont. Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont have been entrusted with his arrangements and online condolences may be made at HermanFH.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 2, 2020