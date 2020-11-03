Raymond L. "Ray" DrownFremont - Raymond L. "Ray" Drown, 68, of Fremont passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Valley View Health Campus.Ray was born on September 27, 1952 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late John and Jeanetta (Graham) Drown. He married Carol Tyree on December 18, 1971 and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2005. He then married Grace Schumacher on June 20, 2020 and she survives in Fremont. Also surviving are his children: Tamara (Stuart) Collins of Pemberville, Matthew (April) Drown of Fremont; a special daughter whom he raised Anna (Danny) Dodson of Fremont, grandchildren: Joey, Mathew, Cody, Camron, Jaden Jeremy, Jeret and Justin; great-grandson Dexter; brother John (Donna) Drown Jr. of Defiance and a sister Kathy (Ray) Killian of Fremont. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Drown and a sister Inez Drown.Visitation for Ray will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM in the Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch St, Fremont, Ohio 43420. Ray's funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the New Hope Vineyard Church, 2507 Hayes Ave., Fremont, Ohio 43420, where visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Lay Cemetery, Green Springs. Those attending the visitation and services are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.