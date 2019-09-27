Services
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
211 N Broadway St
Green Springs, OH 44836
(419) 639-2771
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
211 N. Broadway St
Green Springs, OH
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
211 N. Broadway St
Green Springs, OH
Raymond Leone Baker


1927 - 2019
Raymond Leone Baker Obituary
Raymond Leone Baker

GREEN SPRINGS - Raymond Leone Baker, 92, of Green Springs, OH passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. He was born on September 4, 1927 in Green Springs to Franklin and Aleta (Insley) Baker.

Ray served in the U.S. Navy from August 22, 1945 to August 17, 1946 and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal. He married Virginia Haynes on June 30, 1956 and she preceded him in death on May 20, 2014.

Ray was a forklift operator at Webster Industries and retired in 1991. He was a member of the Green Springs VFW and loved auctions, working with his hands and tinkering.

Ray is survived by his children, Tina M. (Rick) Meade, Clyde, OH, Jacinta L. White, Bellevue, OH and William (Pam) Baker, Everton, AR; brother, Robert Baker, Fremont, OH; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia Baker; son, Tom Baker; daughter, Serena Kay Stanton; siblings, Clarence Baker, Claribel Rathbun and Dora Perry.

Visitation: Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 211 N. Broadway St, Green Springs, OH.

Service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Burial: Green Springs Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials can be made to the in Ray's memory.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 27, 2019
