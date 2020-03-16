|
|
Rebecca Binder
Rebecca Binder, age 96, passed away on Friday, March 13th, 2020.
She was born in Canton, Ohio, a longtime resident of Fremont, Ohio, where she sang in the choir. Becky, as she liked to be called, loved animals and was a member of the Humane Society. She also enjoyed lunches out with friends and good conversation.
She is survived by her niece, Julia (Mark) Krizmanic, nephew, Gregory Binder, great-nieces, Lauren (Tim) Helenhouse, Morgan (Konrad) Dickenscheidt and great grandnieces, Maci Helenhouse and Madison Dickenscheidt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dr. Daniel A. Binder, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Binder.
A private family burial will take place at a later date in Fremont, Ohio.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2020