Rebecca Lynn (Shaffer) Walker



Elmore - Rebecca Lynn (Shaffer) Walker, 42, of Elmore, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, Ohio. She was born in Oregon on December 3, 1976, a daughter of Robert & Mary (Ross) Shaffer.



Rebecca was a 1995 graduate of Woodmore High School, and was a member of the Fremont Church of the Nazarene. A very creative person, she enjoyed crocheting and writing poems. Rebecca was a pet lover and truly enjoyed being a mother. She was an assembler at the Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, Ohio.



Rebecca is survived by her parents; her son, Logan Caleb Walker; and her sister, Dawn Ann Shaffer, all of Elmore. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbert & Elsie Ross, and Adam "Ben" & Hilda Shaffer.



Friends may call from 2-8 PM Sunday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. S.R. 51. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 1925 N. Fifth St., Fremont, with visitation after 10:00 AM. Rev. Daniel Vickey will officiate. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the Kidney Foundation, or Fremont Church of the Nazarene. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News-Messenger on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary