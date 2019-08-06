Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Fremont, OH
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Fremont, OH
Rebecca (Goodhand) Wilson


1937 - 2019
Rebecca (Goodhand) Wilson

Fremont - Rebecca (Goodhand) Wilson, 82, passed away at her home on Fri., Aug. 2, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1937 in North Manchester, IN to the late Zera Dale and Ann M. (Bush) Cunningham.

Rebecca graduated in 1955 from Elkhart High School and continued her education at Manchester College, Michigan State, and Toledo University. She received her Masters Degree though she would say of herself, "I graduated Magna Cum Laude from 1St grade." A true teacher from the start, Rebecca worked for Fremont City School spending many years at Stamm Elementary, retiring in 1994.

Rebecca was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fremont. She was very talented at and enjoyed crocheting, quilting and crafting. She also enjoyed collecting dolls.

Surviving is her Ohio Sister, Ann Holt; children, Juli (Steve) Gyurica of Bellevue, Marianna (Dave) DiStefano of Cumberland City, TN, Timothy (Mary) Goodhand of Fremont, Stephen (Diana) Goodhand of Fremont, and Christopher Wilson of Muncie, IN; grandchildren, April, Adrienne, Bobbie, Jordan, Matthew, Jonathon, David, Tiffany, Julie, Katelyn, Chiriga, Meighan, Jessica, Jennifer, Katelyn, Nick, Allison, Joshua, Tyler, Dmitri, and Danielle; and great- grandchildren, Cody, Allyssa, Ethan, Emma, Tyrel, Jenna, Seirra, Zane, Brayden, Wyatt, Athena, Keanu, Jessica, Ashley, Catherine, Shannon, Stephanie, Salihah, Matthew, Oscar, Kayla, James, Avacyn, Baby P, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Evangeline; and great-great-grandson, Grayson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughters, Heidi Rebecca and Anne (William) Langston; great-grandson, Gabriel; and sister Barbara Lerch.

She was a Grandma to all and will be missed by Kim, Keith, Kylie, Tommy, Gage, Jill, Crystal, Darrion, Brenton, Maya, Isaiah, Michelle, Justin, Tami, Gary, Cole, Lleandra, Bubba, Kyle, Jaxson, Jeremiah, LeBron, Aubrey, Adian, Anaveya, Leticia, Shia, Olivea, Kennedy, Clay, Jeremy, Jacob, Kyleigh, Stacy, Angie, Jacob, and Brett.

Friends and Family are welcomed to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6 p.m. Pastor Dave Damschroder will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hayes Ohio Star Quilt Guild.

To send an online condolence or to view Rebecca's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 6, 2019
