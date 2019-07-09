|
|
Rebekah "Becky" S. Recker
FREMONT - Rebekah "Becky" S. Recker, 50, of Fremont, OH passed away on July 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Parkview Care Center. She was born in Port Clinton, OH the daughter of Richard and Fern (Marsh) Harder. Becky was a 1987 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received her Bachelor's Degree with a triple major in Special Education from Bowling Green State University.
Becky married Gerard Recker on December 22, 1990 in Oak Harbor, OH and he survives. She was the COO of Riders Unlimited in Oak Harbor for over fifteen years. Becky had also been an Assistant for Pool Therapy at School of Hope and was a certified Special Olympics Equestrian Coach.
Becky was a very active volunteer at the Fremont Ross Marching Band and with the Youth for Understanding Exchange Student Program and hosted four exchange students over the years. Becky enjoyed showing draft ponies and helped canned good judging and the Log Cabin area at the Sandusky County Fair. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and helping other people.
Becky is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years, Gerard Recker; son, Josh Recker; father, Richard Harder; sister, Joan (Monte) Adams; niece and nephews, Monte Adams, Lexi Basilio and Matthew Adams; longtime friend, Lee Carrington all of Fremont, OH.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Fern Harder.
Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH
Funeral Ceremony: Friday, July 12, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 212 N Clover St., Fremont, OH with visitation at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials can be made to Riders Unlimited http://www.ridersunlimited.org/
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 9, 2019