Reginald L. Miller
Fremont - Reginald L. Miller, 70, of Fremont, OH passed away on December 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 6, 1949 in Fremont, OH the son of Earl and Grace (Gnepper) Miller. Reg was a 1968 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Reg married Sharon Shiets on March 11, 1972 in Fremont, OH and she survives. He worked for the Boilermaker Union Local 85 for 27 years until he retired in 2004. He also served on the Ballville Volunteer Fire Department from 1980-81.
Reg's passion was restoring antique engines, equipment and vehicles. He loved to attend the Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association Show in Portland, IN and S.C.R.A.P. in Gibsonburg, OH. Reg was an avid collector of engines and he restored Cushman's. He also was involved in KART racing for many years with his son, Ebson. Reg loved spending time with and cooking for his family and enjoyed hearing about his grandchildren's activities.
Reg is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Sharon Miller, Fremont; children, Ebson (Jackie) Miller, Fremont and Tuesday (Mark) Brehm, Hamilton, OH; sisters, Connie (Larry) St Clair, Rising Sun and Beth (John) Russell, Erlin, OH; grandchildren, Lauren, Emily and Jace Miller and Shelby Brehm.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Reg's wishes were to have no services.
Memorials: Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky OH 44870
