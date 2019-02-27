|
Reta F. Arney
Fremont - Reta F. (Mattoon) Arney, 77, passed away peacefully at her Fremont home on Monday, February 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born September 4, 1941 in Britt, Iowa to Robert & Lola (Hepperly) Mattoon.
Reta was a 1959 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. She was employed as an office manager for several organizations throughout her career, until her retirement in 2007. She enjoyed going to different tag sales and spending time in her garden. Most of all, she loved making memories with her family and spending time with them.
In 1986, Reta married Melvin J. Arney in Akron and he preceded her in death in September 2002. She is survived by her daughters, Melonie McKelvey of Fremont and Anita (Craig) Russell of CA; grandchildren, Erik (Kristie McPherson) McGrady, Shana (Jeremy Lozano) McGrady, Katie (Joe) Sebetto, Tyler (Kara) Missig and Cole (Kennedy Higginbotham) Hamilton; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Pearl Swanson of Blooming Prarie, MN.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Arney; daughter, Krista Wright; and great-grandson, Landon Cole McGrady.
Services will be private for the family.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 27, 2019