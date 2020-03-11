|
Reyes F. Longoria
Oregon - Reyes "Ray" F. Longoria, 74, of Oregon, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by his family that he loved dearly on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born October 22, 1945 in Harlingen, TX to Fernando and Paula (Arreola) Longoria. He received a Business Degree from Stauzenburger College and worked for the Ohio State Health Department for many years serving the Hispanic community.
Ray married the love of his life and soul mate, Esperanza "Hope" Davila Longoria on October 31, 1964 in Fremont. He owned and operated several restaurants including Reyes Café and La Hacienda. Ray was a lifelong legendary musician with the "Los Aztecas", which is now a 2nd generation family band that started as "Los Solistas" with his close brother Fernando. He loved spending time with his wife and family. After retiring he devoted all his time and love to his loving devoted wife.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Esperanza "Hope" Longoria, Oregon, OH; children, Ray (Whitney) Longoria Jr., Ritchie (Gima) Longoria both of Oregon, OH, Rene (Diana) Longoria, Toledo, OH, Ronnie (Cynthia) Longoria, Millbury, OH, Robert (Cara) Longoria and Ricky (Nancy) Longoria both of Toledo, OH; brothers, Wenceslao "Vince" Longoria of Mexico and Fernando (Rosa) Longoria, Fremont, OH; and all his many beautiful nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sally "Celia" Delgado.
Visitation: Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH
Service: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH, with Deacon Alfredo Diaz officiating.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont
Memorials: To the Family care/of Ray Longoria, Jr.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020