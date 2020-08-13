R.Gary Voss
Fremont - R.Gary Voss, 78, of Fremont, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born in Fremont, Ohio on September 19, 1941 to Ralph Gideon and Lucile Elizabeth (Zweily) Voss. Gary was a 1959 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. He was a skilled tradesman for 50 years in the Local 50 Pipefitters Union and by default was a "Mr. Fix-it" and very a talented perfectionist. He enjoyed sprint car racing at the Fremont Speedway, watching NASCAR and football, and loved animals, especially his dog, Rusty.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Michael Voss of Fremont, Ohio, Aaron and Esther Voss of Prior Lake, MN, grandchildren; Blake and Andrew Voss.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Mehling.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Four Mile House Cemetery, 978 CR 128, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Pastor Matthew Wheeler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County, 1315 N. River Road, Fremont, Ohio, 43420.
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont, Ohio, has the honor of assisting the Voss family through this difficult time.
