Ricardo Sanchez
Fremont - Ricardo "Ric" Sanchez, 58, of Fremont, OH passed away on November 12, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born in Pharr, TX the son of Jose De La Cruz and Simona (Santos) Sanchez. He was a 1980 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Ric was currently working at Whitey's Diner. He had a very eclectic working career working in the restaurants all over the country. Ric enjoyed walking, running, movies and loved to help animals. He had a flair for art and a fabulous sense for fashion. His true passion though was spending time with his family and friends with whom he enjoyed giving thoughtful gifts and lighting up the room with his contagious smile and sense of humor.
Ric is survived by his brothers, Juan (Juanita) Sanchez, Gustavo Sanchez, Avelardo (Mary) Sanchez, all of Fremont, OH, Gilberto (Regina) Sanchez, Crystal Rock, OH; Humberto (Karla Antesberger) Sanchez, Larry (Yena) Sanchez, all of Fremont, OH, Leonel (Angie) Sanchez, Bellevue, OH, sisters, Alcia (Rogelio) Hernandez, Ecorse, MI, Maria Menkhoff, Fremont, OH Maria Soledad (Rick) Croninger, Bowling Green, OH and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Diego, Ramiro and Jose Sanchez.
Private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials can be made to the family c/o Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home.
