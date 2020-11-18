1/1
Ricardo Sanchez
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricardo Sanchez

Fremont - Ricardo "Ric" Sanchez, 58, of Fremont, OH passed away on November 12, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born in Pharr, TX the son of Jose De La Cruz and Simona (Santos) Sanchez. He was a 1980 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Ric was currently working at Whitey's Diner. He had a very eclectic working career working in the restaurants all over the country. Ric enjoyed walking, running, movies and loved to help animals. He had a flair for art and a fabulous sense for fashion. His true passion though was spending time with his family and friends with whom he enjoyed giving thoughtful gifts and lighting up the room with his contagious smile and sense of humor.

Ric is survived by his brothers, Juan (Juanita) Sanchez, Gustavo Sanchez, Avelardo (Mary) Sanchez, all of Fremont, OH, Gilberto (Regina) Sanchez, Crystal Rock, OH; Humberto (Karla Antesberger) Sanchez, Larry (Yena) Sanchez, all of Fremont, OH, Leonel (Angie) Sanchez, Bellevue, OH, sisters, Alcia (Rogelio) Hernandez, Ecorse, MI, Maria Menkhoff, Fremont, OH Maria Soledad (Rick) Croninger, Bowling Green, OH and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Diego, Ramiro and Jose Sanchez.

Private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH.

Memorials can be made to the family c/o Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.



Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved