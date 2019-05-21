Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Richard A. Sattler


FREMONT - Richard A. Sattler, 62, of Fremont, OH died unexpectedly at his home on May 15, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1957 in Toledo, OH to Robert Sr. and Dorothy (Lasater) Sattler. He was a 1975 graduate of Waite High School.

Richard was employed with Ashland Oil where he served as manager of service stations. He was a member of JC of Woodville, Oh and loved to shoot pool.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Crista (Michael) Brown, Fremont, OH and Angela Sattler, Pemberville, OH; mother, Dorothy Sattler, Grand Rapids, MI; siblings, Robert (Gil Ann) Sattler, Jr., Charleston, WV, Karen (Mark) Thiel, Byron Center, MI, Linda (Robert) Vinet, Oregon, OH, James (Angela) Sattler, Kansas, OH; grandsons, Zachary Powell and Caleb Brown; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sattler, Sr.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Lake Twp Cemetery, Millbury, OH at a later date.

Memorials can be made to donor's choice

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 21, 2019
