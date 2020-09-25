1/
Richard Allen Boyer
Richard Allen Boyer

Fremont - Richard Allen Boyer, 70, of Fremont, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was born in Port Clinton, OH on October 20, 1949 to Lyle E. and Dora (Sibrel) Boyer. Richard graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1967 and proudly enlisted in the United Sates Navy in 1968 during Vietnam. Within the first five years of enlistment, Richard quickly rose to the rank of Petty Officer First Class. He earned two good conduct medals, a national defense medal and Vietnam service medal before receiving an honorable discharge in 1977. On November 1, 1975 he married Susan Wheeler at Faith Lutheran Church in Fremont, and she survives. Following his discharge from the Navy, they moved back to Ohio and settled in Lindsey. Richard was a hardworking man and dedicated father, having worked for 10 years at Peter Eckrich, another 10 years at Schwan's, various factory jobs as well as Glatfelter Materials and most recently at Riverview Industries for 1½ years until illness forced him to retire. He was a lifelong Steelers and Ohio State fan. He enjoyed birdwatching and western movies (esp. John Wayne), but most importantly, he loved being with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Boyer, of Fremont, OH, children; Jennifer S. Lachner (Boyer) (Chris) of Fremont, Kevin L. (Melissa) Boyer of Kingsland, GA, Jason A. (Deb) Lenke of Oak Harbor, OH, Barbara R. Oehler (Boyer) (Eric) of Cincinnati, OH, grandchildren; Amanda, Grey, Justin, Kaleb, Liberty, Madison, Phoebe, Paige, Ian, 4 great-grandchildren, siblings; Sandra (Ed) Schnieder of Lindsey, OH, Linda Woessner of Lindsey, OH, Becky (Rich) Brossia of Williston, OH. and sister-in-law Parm Boyer of Lindsey, OH. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas L. Boyer of Lindsey, OH and brother-in-law Ralph Woessner of Lindsey, OH.

Services will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1187 CR 128, Fremont, OH, 43420.

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont, OH, have had the privilege of assisting the Boyer family through this difficult time.

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.






Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
