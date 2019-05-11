Services
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
Richard Arden Heisler

Fremont - "Grandpa" & "Uncle Dick"

Richard Arden Heisler passed away quietly May 8th, 2019 at the home of his son Brandon in the company of family, where he'd been waging a yearlong battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma. He passed away peacefully in the middle of the night.

He was born 2:31am on 11/5/42 in Willard, Ohio, the eldest son of Russell and Hazel. He grew up in Willard, moved away, came back, moved away and now is coming home again. He's survived by three sisters, Karen (Joe) Sawyer, Deanne (Bud) Trill, Cindy (Ken) Shoup; two sons, Rod (Janine) and Brad (Sharon); a daughter, Gretchen (Eric) Kuhn; and eleven grandchildren, all who love him dearly and will miss laughing with him, traveling with him, his laugh, and his easy demeanor.

He was in the Marine Corps, worked on the railroad, lived in Chicago, worked in a car factory, learned to teach, got a Master's in Education, coached football, sampled asbestos, scolded his children (and others), ran fishing charters, allegedly sank a boat in Lake Erie, sold trailers in Texas, and ultimately returned home to finish his time out in Ohio with his son and his family.

Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM, where his funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Dale George officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 11, 2019
