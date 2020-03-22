|
|
Richard B. McCloy
Oak Harbor - Richard B. McCloy, 87, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away March 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born Feb. 9, 1933 in Cleveland, OH the son of Arthur and Iola (Brennen) McCloy. Richard graduated in 1952 from Fremont Ross High School and was a longtime parts manager at Warner Parts in Fremont and was purchasing agent for Nickles Bakery in Fremont until they closed. He then worked seasonally for Benton-Carroll -Salem School District. Richard also known as "Dickie the Clown" was a past member of The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1610, Fellowship, Teamsters Local #20 and he was a Friend of Bill. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and RVing.
Surviving are his loving companion of over 25 years: Marjorie Couts; daughter: Jeannie Schaffer of Findlay, OH; five grandchildren and sister: Marilyn (Kenny) Bowman of Fremont, OH. He was preceded in death by his son: Dennis McCloy; twin sister: Iola Hawk; brothers: Ronnie McCloy, Wayne McCloy and Arthur McCloy.
Due to the Coronavirus, private family funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St. Oak Harbor, OH with Father Tim Ferris officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 907 W. State St. Suite A, Fremont, OH 43420. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com .
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020