|
|
Richard C. Setzler
Fremont - Richard C. Setzler, 83, of Fremont OH died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 22, 1935 in Fremont OH, the son of Herman Berthold and Lucille Mosser Setzler. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High. Dick was a veteran of the United States Navy and a lifetime member of the VFW. On October 21, 1961 he married Jeanette Meyer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, who he loved to his dying day.
Dick and brother John were Electricians at Setzler Electric founded by their father. He was a great cook, handyman with a special love for duct tape, and enjoyed gardening. The Setzler cottage was his second home where time was spent boating and fishing with his family. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Moose, Eagles 712, Knights of Columbus, and the St. Joseph's Booster Club. He was recognized as Booster of the Year, due to his faithful service in facilitating and supporting Golumpki dinners and his special breakfast sausage for all the Super Bowls.
Surviving are his wife Jeanette Setzler; children: Matt Setzler & fiancé Gina Lane, Chuck & Darcy Setzler, Kelly, Lynn, and Pam Setzler, Connie & Chris Showman. Nine grandchildren: Grant, Bailey, Jack, Lucas, Brad, Sami, Zev, Norah, & Nolan. Siblings & Spouses: Don Snyder, Pat Golamb, John & Nancy Setzler, and Rosemary & Jerry Foos. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings/spouses: Kathleen & Louie Foos, Noreen Snyder, Marion Golamb, as well as, son-in-law Tim Mantoani.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Vigil services will begin at 7:30 P.M.at the funeral home.
A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 10:00A.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with military graveside honors performed by the V.F.W. and American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Joseph's Church, St. Joseph Booster Club or the . To share a fond memory or condolence, visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 10, 2019