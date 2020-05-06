|
|
Richard Edward Knieriem
Gibsonburg - Richard Edward Knieriem, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with family by his side. Richard was born on August 11, 1931 in Millbury, OH to the late Edward Henry and Dora Mae (Rickard) Knieriem.
Richard graduated from Maycomber High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. When returning home, he began working at Brush Beryllium Co. as a mechanic until he retired in 1992. He married Eleanor I. Welling in Luckey, OH on May 10, 1958. They shared 57 years of marriage until her passing in 2015. In 1972, he joined the American Legion Wilker-Smith Post 17 and the Masonic Lodge 575. Then in 1973, he joined the 40&8, followed by the VFW in 1979, and Lindsey Lions in 2008.
Left to cherish his memory are sons, Glenn (Virginia Manser) Knieriem of Huston, TX, Gary Knieriem of Oak Harbor, and Gregory (Rona) Knieriem of Lindsey; grandchildren, Meranda (Wil) Esparra and Nathan Knieriem; step-grandchildren, Allison and Kristin; and great-grandson, Liam Allen Esparra Knieriem.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; parents and brother, Franklin Knieriem.
There will be Graveside Services with Military Rites at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. If you are able to attend you may view the live stream from the funeral home's website. It is recommended, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Legion Post 17, Masonic Lodge 575 or to the Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department. The Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg has been honored to care for the Knieriem family. If you would like us to add your name to the families' online register you may call us at 419-637-2026
Published in the News-Messenger from May 6 to May 7, 2020