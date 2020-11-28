1/
Richard James Beazell
Richard James Beazell

Grottoes, VA - Richard James Beazell, 72, of Grottoes, VA, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home.

Richard was born in Fremont, OH, on March 10, 1948, a son of the late Evelyn (Bork) Beazell and James Besel.

He worked as a civil engineer and had served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam era. He had a passion for bass fishing and HAM radio and was known to many by his call-sign, WD8CEB.

On April 8, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sandra "Sandy" (Heminger) Beazell, who survives.

Richard is also survived by two daughters, Teressa McClure and husband, Douglas, of McGaheysville,VA, and Kelly Wood and husband, Randall, of Grottoes, VA; a sister, Judith Burkett of Fremont, OH; step-mother, Marcella Besel of Fresno, CA; six grandchildren, Travis Lugar, Curtis Wright, Cierra McClure, Jacob McClure, Tyler Lugar, and Ava Wood; pet birds, Lucy and Wiley, and his pet dogs, Sophie and Nikki; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law and great friend, Alex "Butch" Burkett.

A private memorial service will be held at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes, VA. Family and friends may view the service starting at 3 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020 on the funeral home website www.johnsonfs.com.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Sentara RMH Hospice for the care they provided to Richard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.




Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
