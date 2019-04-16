Richard Lee Nicholls, 74, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home. He was born on January 2, 1945 to Richard and Betty (Landel) Nicholls in Toledo, Ohio. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on November 3, 1965 and served as a dental technician until receiving an honorable discharge on September 30, 1968. Following his service in the military, Richard worked as a supervisor for Eckridge, and later for Hunt Wesson. He was a true outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing, hunting, and utilized his skills as a taxidermist to make impressive trophies. Richard was also a member of the VFW and the Eagles. Above all, Richard was a devoted family man that loved being with his family and his friends.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Nicholls of Fremont, children; Nicole (Kurt) Thomas of Stuart, FL, Mike (fiancée Lana Mohler) Nicholls of Wauseon, OH, brother, Gary Nicholls of Fremont, sister, Tina (John) Marinis of Fremont, grandchildren; Taylor and Jordan Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Pastor Scott Mauch will be officiating. Military Honors will follow the services at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clyde ProMedica Hospice or the s Foundation.



The family would like to say thank you to the team at Clyde ProMedica Hospice for preserving the quality and comfort of Richard's life, and thank you to all of the friends who supported Richard during his life.



Online condolences may be expressed at



www.kkchud.com. Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary