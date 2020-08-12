Richard Mario Bustos
Springfield - RICHARD MARIO BUSTOS, 67, of Springfield, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020. He was born in Fremont, Ohio on August 30, 1952, the son of the late Roberto and Carolina (Rodriguez) Bustos Sr. Richard retired from the Norfolk & Western Railroad and worked as a truck driver. He is survived by a brother, Roberto (Gracie) Bustos Jr.; sister, Lucila (Gerardo) Santiago; 15 nieces and nephews; 28 great nieces and nephews; and 8 great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Isabel Garcia; brothers, Rudy Silva and Eddie Gomez; and nephew, Josue Vasquez. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
