Richard "Dick" Morley
Fremont - Richard "Dick" Morley, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1939 in Fremont, OH to Tracey and Marguerite (Molyet) Morley. Dick graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1957.
Dick served in The US Navy aboard the USS Essex CVA-9 from 1957-1961 and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Dick married Norma "Jean" Irwin on July 15, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and she preceded him in death on December 5, 2019. Dick worked at The Bechtel Company for over 40 years as an Electrical Superintendent. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years where he volunteered and served as a football and track coach. Most recently, he was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church where he sang in the choir. Dick was a Fourth Degree Knight in The Knights of Columbus Fremont Chapter. In his spare time, Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, grilling, and traveling. He was an avid Ohio sports fan, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Dick is survived by his children, Keith (Melba) Morley, Cedar Crossing, GA, Linda (Mike Kimble) Hamilton, Fremont, OH, Kevin Morley, Vidalia, GA; siblings, James (Janet) Morley, Fremont, OH, Virginia "Ginger" Goodfellow, Fremont, OH, William "Skip" (Suzanne) Morley, Fremont, OH; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He is preceded death by his parents, wife, Norma Jean Morley and son, Christopher Morley.
