Rita C. Wammes
Fremont - Rita C. Wammes, 90, of Fremont, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 6, 1930 in Sandusky, the daughter of Ralph and Christine (Kromer) Keller. On August 30, 1952 she married Clarence F. Wammes, he preceded her in death on September 20, 1996.
Rita worked as the Social Service Director at Bethesda Care Center. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and the Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament. Rita volunteered her time at St. Joseph Cafeteria, Memorial Hospital and was a recipient of the Clara Barton award, the highest honor the American Red Cross bestows upon its volunteers. She was a wonderful grandmother.
Surviving are her children Dennis Wammes, Carol Shoemaker and Matt (Lisa) Wammes; daughter-in-law Terry Wammes; 10 grandchildren: 6 great-grandchildren; sister Helen Mohman, brother Ted Keller, brother-in-law Raymond Wammes. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Jim and daughter Martha; siblings: Roseann, Mary, Margaret, Joe, Jim and Ralph.
Visitation will take place Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 2-7P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH; vigil services will begin at 6:45 P.M. Co-VID 19 protocols will be in place, masks and social distancing are required.
A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 10:00A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Roemmele officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Ohio Living Hospice.
