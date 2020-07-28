1/1
Rita C. Wammes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita C. Wammes

Fremont - Rita C. Wammes, 90, of Fremont, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 6, 1930 in Sandusky, the daughter of Ralph and Christine (Kromer) Keller. On August 30, 1952 she married Clarence F. Wammes, he preceded her in death on September 20, 1996.

Rita worked as the Social Service Director at Bethesda Care Center. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and the Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament. Rita volunteered her time at St. Joseph Cafeteria, Memorial Hospital and was a recipient of the Clara Barton award, the highest honor the American Red Cross bestows upon its volunteers. She was a wonderful grandmother.

Surviving are her children Dennis Wammes, Carol Shoemaker and Matt (Lisa) Wammes; daughter-in-law Terry Wammes; 10 grandchildren: 6 great-grandchildren; sister Helen Mohman, brother Ted Keller, brother-in-law Raymond Wammes. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Jim and daughter Martha; siblings: Roseann, Mary, Margaret, Joe, Jim and Ralph.

Visitation will take place Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 2-7P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH; vigil services will begin at 6:45 P.M. Co-VID 19 protocols will be in place, masks and social distancing are required.

A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 10:00A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Roemmele officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Ohio Living Hospice.

Those wishing to express condolences or share a fond memory are encouraged to visit her page at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
4193328288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved