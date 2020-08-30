Rita M. Goshe
Tiffin - Rita M. Goshe, 82, of Tiffin, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 31, 1938, in West Lodi, Ohio, to Joseph and Mary May (Brztowska) Bloom. She married Linus John Goshe September 13, 1958, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Linus recently died on July 24, 2020.
Surviving are two sons, Lynn A. (Jane) Goshe of Lebanon, Indiana, and Robert E. Goshe of Tiffin; a daughter, Debra Sue Moyer of Clyde; and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Joseph Bloom, Jr. and John Bloom; and a sister, Dorothy Brudzinski.
Mrs. Goshe was a graduate of McCutchenville High School and retired after working 13 years at Cabin Creations. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, its Rosary Altar Society, and the United Commercial Travelers. She had been a 4-H advisor for the Pathfinders Club, and she enjoyed gardening, embroidery and sewing.
A Walk Through visitation for family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419)447-3113. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay respects, and exit without lingering. A wake service will be at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020, at the funeral home, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. The rosary will be recited at the church 30 minutes prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Sorrowful Mother Shrine or St. Joseph Catholic Church
