Robert C Weller, Jr
Flat Rock - Robert C. Weller, Jr, age 62 of Flat Rock, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Robert was born August 7, 1958 in Bellevue the son of Robert C. Weller, Sr, and the late Gail (Ebersole) Weller.
Robbie was a 1976 graduate of Bellevue High School and EHOVE. He loved people, animals, traveling, and the outdoors. He enjoyed collecting knives, lighters, and arrowheads. Robert could quote any verse of the Bible. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
In addition to his father, Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda (Nida) Weller of Flat Rock, whom he married May 7, 1988; sons: Brandon Mellon of Dayton, and Jordan Mellon of Mansfield; grandchildren: Victoria, Edward, and Ezra; sisters: Kelly (Cletus) Snay of Norwalk, Kris (Mark) Jennings of Bellevue, and Koleen Weller of Bellevue; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Robert is preceded in death by his twin sister, Robin Treat.
Friends will be received Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Pl, Bellevue, OH 44811. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am, also at the funeral home. Face covering and social distancing is required
Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 72023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023.
