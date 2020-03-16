|
|
Robert "Bob" E. Frey
Fremont - Robert "Bob" E. Frey, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Fremont. He was born on October 28, 1931 to Raleigh and May (Smith) Frey in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Bob graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1950 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1954 during the Korean War. After receiving an honorable discharge, Bob worked for Chrysler until his retirement in 1995. On September 17, 1955, he married Margaret M. Miles, at St. Joseph Church, and she survives.
Bob loved sitting on his porch and going to sporting events for his kids and grandkids. He was a huge Ohio State fan as well as a Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Gibsonburg Golden Bears fan. In their earlier years, Bob and Margaret enjoyed going dancing and playing games and cards with friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret Frey, children; Terri Frey, Brenda Frey of Sandusky, Ohio, Mark (Marie) Frey of Seattle, WA, John Frey of Fremont, grandchildren; Corey, Shannon, Ariel, Heaven, Kyzer, Zane, and great-grandchildren; Scarlett, Oakleigh and Eli, siblings; Marilyn Weyant of Burgoon, OH, Jean Speck of Bowling Green, OH, and Rita Lemke of Gibsonburg, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger "Butch" Frey.
Services will be private for the family. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic High School or to Gibsonburg High School.
To view Bob's Tribute Video or to send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020