Robert E. Ward, Sr.
Fremont - Robert E. Ward, Sr., 87, of Fremont, OH passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. He was born September 13, 1932 on Greenwood Mountain in Lawton, WV to Porter Fields and Layuna (Call) Ward. He received his GED and continued his education at Heidelburg University in Tiffin, OH.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was awarded National Defense Service Medal; China Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He worked at Ford Motor Company in Sandusky as a quality inspector for over thirty-five years and retired in 1994.
Bob was a member of the , American Legion, Fremont Eagles, Loyal Order of the Moose, and served on the Military Burial Detail. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church where he was the elevator operator for many years. Bob played fast pitch softball for many years in the church league and coached youth sports. He enjoyed golfing and made a hole in one. He also enjoyed bowling, is member of the Fremont Bowling Hall of Fame and bowled his first 300 game at the age of eighty. Bob loved horseshoes and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Bob loved his family and friends and was passionate about spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his children, Robert (Tammy) Ward, Jr. and Shari (Ron) Snyder both of Fremont, OH; siblings, Raymond Ward, Cleveland, OH, Ruth (Roy) Tidwell, Newcomerstown, OH, Rita (Robert) Pack, Prince George, VA; grandchildren, Tiffany Ward, Robert Ward III, Lydia Braun, Britani (Matt) Butzier, Steven (Jessica) Snyder and Cody Snyder; great grandchildren, Hunter, Landen, Braxton and Kolbin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Sandra Quackenbush; siblings, Ralph Ward, Sr. and Ralph Ward, Jr.
Visitation: Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm, at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating.
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH with Military Honors conducted by the Fremont .
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Stein Hospice.
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019