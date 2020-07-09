Robert Edgar Cramer
Sandusky - July 14, 1941 - July 7, 2020
Robert E. Cramer, 78, residing in Sandusky, passed away early Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center.
Robert was born on July 14, 1941 in Gouldsboro, PA to the late Daniel Walter and Gertrude Viola (Fritz) Cramer.
Robert graduated from Clyde High School in 1961. He retired from Whirlpool after 14 years of service and also worked at the Sandusky Folding Box Company for 25 years. Robert was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Masonic Lodge Perseverance #329. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jean E. (Burkett) Cramer, whom he married on August 22, 1964. He is also survived by his son, Rob C. Cramer of Reynoldsburg, OH; daughter, Kristin E. Drummond of Reynoldsburg, OH; grandchildren, Jaelynn, Barry and Michael; sister-in-law, Laura Cramer of Logan, OH and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by brothers, Wilmer, Donald, Glenn "Bill" Cramer and half brothers, Charles Bender and Snowden Berger.
Friends may call on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at which time the Masonic Service will take place at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E Perkins Ave, Sandusky. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. Pastor Phil Gardner will officiate. The Cramer family requests everyone visiting to wear a face mask and practice social distancing requirements. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.
Those wishing to contribute to Robert's memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky, OH 44870.
