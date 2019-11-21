Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
A Mass of Resurrection
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Robert G. Kryder


1947 - 2019
Robert G. Kryder Obituary
Robert G. Kryder

Fremont - Robert G. Kryder, 72, of Fremont, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 12, 1947 in Canton the son of Robert and Vivian (Bonardi) Kryder.

He was a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended BGSU. Bob was a United States Navy Veteran as a part of the 515 unit serving during Vietnam. Throughout his working career he worked at Whirlpool, The News-Messenger and Price Lumber. Bob was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed all Cleveland sports teams and following The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving are his mother Vivian Kryder of Fremont, brothers: John Kryder, Greg (Lori) Kryder both of Fremont and Geoff (Robin) Kryder of Indianapolis, IN; Nieces Julie (Daniel) Starkweather, Ashleigh Kryder, Danielle (Douglas)Cox, nephew Steven Kryder and their children.

Special thanks to the nurses from Grace Hospice, Lori, Cindy and Nicole for your support and care of Bob.

He was preceded in death, by his father, Robert and grandmothers Jenny Bonardi and Jesse Kryder.

A Mass of Resurrection will take place Monday, November 25, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, the family will receive guests one hour prior in the parish hall beginning at 9:00 A.M. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with military graveside rights performed by the V.F.W. and American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or St. Joseph's Church. Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. All are encouraged to share fond memories or condolences by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
