Robert "Bob" H. Lorenz
FREMONT - Robert "Bob" H. Lorenz, 95, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1924 in Fremont, the son of Robert C. and Hallie (Mutchler) Lorenz. He was a 1944 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and attended the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida and the Toledo Museum of Art in Toledo, OH.
Bob married Beatrice "Bea" A. Cronin on March 31, 1948 at St. Ann Church in Fremont and she survives. Bob spent fifteen years in the commercial art field and was employed as art director with an advertising sign company. He then ventured into free-lance artwork, specializing in railroads and Americana. Bob played a major role in the design of five steam-powered trains and was a staff artist for the American Freedom Train. Four of his original oil paintings hang in the Amtrak offices in Washington, D.C. His artwork was featured in the March 1985 article of People Magazine and most recently in the Nickel Plate Road Magazine in the fall of 2019.
Bob was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. He was an artist, train and railroad enthusiast and was a member of many railroad clubs. He built models for museums and was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Bob loved music and was a drummer.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of seventy-one years, Beatrice "Bea" A. Lorenz, Fremont, OH; children, Linda (Gerald) Gonya, Fremont, OH, Luann (Joe) Shawberry, Republic, OH and Laura (Richard) Eberly, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Voorhees, Aaron (Stephanie) Gonya, Angela Gonya, Alyse (Cory) Snider, John T. Nause and Leslie (Matthew) Sanctis; great grandchildren, Easton and Jensen Voorhees, Aleah, Annaliese, Ian and Michael Gonya, Olivia Sanctis, Evany and Maelynn Snider.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, John Lorenz.
Visitation: Thursday from 2-4 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1021 W. State St, Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery
Memorials: St. Ann Catholic Church or Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019