Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
(440) 777-4066
Robert Harvest
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home
8401 E. Cypress Dr
Pembroke Pines, FL
View Map
Robert Harvest

Robert Harvest Obituary
ROBERT HARVEST, age 83, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a longtime resident of North Olmsted, Ohio but spent the last 20 years in Florida to be near his daughter. He passed away peacefully at the VA Home in Pembroke Pines, Florida. He is survived by his two children, Wendy (Anthony Utter) & William (Jennifer) and two granddaughters, Emma Rose and Alyssa Margie. Raised in foster care in Clyde, Ohio, Bob graduated from Clyde High School in 1955. He went on to the United States Navy and served 8 years active duty. He returned to Ohio and began a long career in Sales for the Trucking Industry. He enjoyed gardening, walking, boating and spending time with family and friends. He had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial Service Saturday, February 15, at 2:30 P.M. in the CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME of NORTH OLMSTED, 29150 LORAIN RD. AT STEARNS RD., where friends may call SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2:00 P.M. UNTIL TIME OF SERVICE. The family will be there to greet relatives and friends. A memorial service will also be held in Florida at the Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home located at 8401 E. Cypress Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 on Friday, March 13 at 10:30 A.M. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home Activities Department, 8401 E. Cypress Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025.

www.chambersfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
