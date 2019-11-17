|
Robert James Hoffert
Clyde - Robert James Hoffert, 91, of Clyde and formerly of Sandusky, OH, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Autumn Wood Care Center, Tiffin.
Born in Eden Township, Seneca County on Dec. 21, 1927, he was a son of Rudy M. and Naomi (Conrad) Hoffert. As a graduate of Melmore High School, his working career took him to the Sandia Atomic Energy Commission in Albuquerque, NM where he worked as a tool and die machinist. While in New Mexico, he also served as a deputy sheriff and an undercover police detective. Returning back to Ohio Robert worked as a service tech at EPCO Plastics, retiring in 1988.
On Dec. 19, 1976, he married Edna Mae Rathfelder at the Grace Lutheran Church, Fremont. Edna passed on Sept. 12, 2006.
Robert was a former member of the Melmore United Methodist Church and of the Huron Eagles, loved to fish and, at one time, owned a candy apple red Indian motorcycle.
Surviving are children, Richard A. Hoffert of Fremont, Susan (Tony) Alejandro of Glendale, AZ, Rebecca (Brian) Mouch of Williamsburg, OH and Debra Hoffert of Fremont; stepchildren, Dianne L. Widman of Lewes, DE, Christine M. Widman of Naples, FL, Ronald R. Widman and James R. Widman, Jr. both of Fremont, David S. Widman of Tiffin, and Jeffery C. Widman of Huron; many grandchildren and step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Duane E. (Jean) Hoffert of Tiffin and Mary Lou (Don) Fox of Beaver Creek, OH.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna; son, Robert Hoffert, II; daughter Kathleen Hoffert; stepdaughter, Judy Widman; and sister, Phyllis L. Amend.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6-8 pm and Wednesday, Nov. 20, noon-1 pm, at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services where Funeral Services will begin on Wednesday, 1 pm. Rev. Ben Wallick will officiate. Burial will be a St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019