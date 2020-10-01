Robert Joseph Dobbelare
Oak Harbor - Robert Joseph Dobbelare, 75, of Oak Harbor, passed away, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Charles Mercy Hospital, Oregon, OH after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 6, 1945 in Toledo, OH to Charles and Eileen (St. John) Dobbelare. On May 8, 1965 in Bowling Green, OH he married Faye Bourdeon, and she survives. RJ attended Eastwood High School and worked as a machinist for Peterson's Spring for 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and raising chickens.
In addition to his loving wife, Faye, of 55 years, he is survived by his sons, William C. (Lisa) Dobbelare of Graytown, and Wesley R. (Barbara) Dobbelare of Oak Harbor, 5 grandchildren, Justin, Danielle, Rachel, Seth and Shannah, 9 great grandchildren, sisters, Beverly Bostforff of Brookville, FL and Karen Grant of Luckey, OH, sister-in-laws, Rebecca Krueger of Texas and Irene Campbell of Oak Harbor, and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Lisa K. Dobbelare and grandson, John J. Miller.
Visitation for RJ will be from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Per the state mandate, facial coverings are required and social distancing is appreciated. Graveside services will follow in Limestone Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of RJ may be given to the American Cancer Society
