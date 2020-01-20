|
|
Robert L. Cunningham
Fremont - Robert L. Cunningham ,77, of Fremont, passed away January 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 25, 1942 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Clifford LeRoy and Wauneta Faye (Godwin) Cunningham. He graduated from Fremont Ross High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on October 5, 1960, serving during the Vietnam war until his honorable discharge on October 4, 1966. Robert married Judy Franks and they have spent 37 years together. She survives.
Robert was a jack-of-all trades and well versed in many skill sets. He started as a laborer at Ludlow Composites, and worked his way up over the course of 55 years as the plant manager and supervisor. He was an excellent boss and could do any job at the plant. Robert was the same at home. Whether it was cooking or doing construction on the house, he could do it all. When he had free time, Robert loved to be outdoors, go fishing, and spend time with his dogs. Robert was also a past president of the UAW, a past member of Grace Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the Fremont Eagles.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Cunningham, children; Becki Donnell, Regan Cunningham, Bobbi (Jim) Cantrell, Kimberly Ludwig, Laurie Cunningham, Chad (Eliza) Cunningham, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and son, Patrick Allen Cunningham.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate. Military Honors will follow the services at the funeral home.
The family will be having another Celebration of Life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County, 1315 N. River Road, Fremont, Ohio, 43420.
To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020