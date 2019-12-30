|
|
Robert L. Nieset
FREMONT - Robert L. Nieset, 77, formerly of Fremont, OH passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Francis Home in Tiffin, OH. He was born November 11, 1942 in Millersville, OH to Paul and Luceile (Foos) Nieset.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 and received the Marksman (Rifle M14) Badge. He married Barbara Liptok on August 7, 1971 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sandusky, OH and she preceded him in death on August 24, 2013.
Robert worked at the Lime Plant in Woodville, OH for over thirty-five years and then Crown Battery in Fremont where he retired in 2012. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he loved to volunteer in various parish council activities. Robert enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his children, Julie (George Hardebeck) Nieset of Urbana, Il, Doug (Michele) Nieset, White Lake, MI, Philip (Renee) Nieset, Upper Sandusky, OH, Emily (Peter) Keen, Ann Arbor, MI; siblings, Clara (Len) Gucwa, Radnor, OH, Francis (Jeannette) Nieset, Fostoria, OH, Leonard (Kathy) Nieset, Helena, OH and Joyce (Roland) Bunn, Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Kayli, Jacob, Nicholas, Avery, Emersyn, Benjamin Nieset, Novah Hardebeck, Abigail and Lillian Keen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Barbara Nieset and daughter, Catherine Nieset.
Visitation: Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.
Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH 43420.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH.
Memorials: Right to Life, Parkinson Foundation or Sacred Heart Church
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019