Robert L. Nitschke Sr.
Robert L. Nitschke Sr

Clyde, OH - Robert L. Nitschke Sr, of Clyde ,Ohio passed away at the age of 72, on October 28, 2020. He was born in Fremont, Ohio on March 25th, 1948 to the late Robert E. Nitschke and Mary Ann (Anspach) Krauss. He was a 1966 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. He married his loving wife Gwen (Naylor) July 8, 1966. He worked for over 39 years at Ford Motor Company in Sandusky,Ohio. He enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his Father Robert E Nitshcke, Mother Mary Ann Krauss, Step-Father Richard Kraus and Brother Tim.

He is survived by his wife Gwen (Naylor); sons Lonnie, Stephen (Kelli), Shane (Allison); daughter Robin Cox (Bob); 8 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren; sister Cheryl Overmeyer (Paul); brothers Chris (Theresa), Eric (Dorthy) and Mark, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 4th from 4PM - 7PM at the Greenlawn Memory Garden's chapel, located at 1973 West McPherson Hwy, Clyde OH 43410. A short service will begin at 5:30 PM. If attending mask will be required.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Clyde Food Pantry, 803 West McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH 43410 or with the Clyde Police Department in the care of Dana Widman, 222 N. Main St, Clyde, OH 43410.




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
