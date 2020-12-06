Robert O. "Bob" Kline
Helena - Robert O. "Bob" Kline, 82, of Helena, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, OH. He was born September 21, 1938 in Toledo, OH the son of Wilbur and Verna (Helle) Kline. He was a 1956 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and went on to work in the Research and Development department at Fostoria Industries. On September 3, 1960 he married Patricia Shammo, she preceded him in death on August 3, 2016.
Bob adored and loved his family. Many memories were created through travel and exploration with family and friends. He was an Oliver tractor enthusiast; a lifetime member and former Director of S.C.R.A.P. as well as a member of Buckeye Oliver Collectors.
Surviving are his children Deborah (Jim) Etzinger, Tina (Ronald) Fairbanks and Ricky (Deborah) Kline; grandchildren Candice (Michael) Fought, Ashley Whetsel, Chris Etzinger, Alexandra (Spencer) Crowe, Joshua Fairbanks; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: Elwood "Woody" Kline, Tom Kline, Don Kline, Janice Deiter, Charles Kline, Nancy Campbell; in-laws: Mardel Haslinger, Mary Ann Collins, Alice Shammo.
Visitation will take place on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1-3 and 5-7P.M. at Herman- Veh Funeral Home, 319 W. Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH 43431. Masks are required and social distancing policies will be in place.
Graveside services will take place at 1:00P.M. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Scott Trinity Cemetery. Livestreaming of the service will take place via www.hermanfh.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made to S.C.R.A.P. (s-c-r-a-p-inc.org
)
or Jonah's People Fellowship c\o Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 725 Columbus Ave., Fostoria, OH 44830.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermanfh.com