Robert R. Lenke Jr.
Oak Harbor - Robert R. Lenke Jr. 54 of Oak Harbor, Ohio died April 15, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Toledo, Ohio after a short battle with cancer.
He was born August 6, 1965 in Port Clinton, Ohio to Robert R. and Anna Mae (Foss) Lenke. Robert Jr. was employed at Materion Brush Inc. in Elmore, Ohio and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor.
Bobby had many hobbies…He was a D.J. for his own Lenke's D.J. Services, a big Ted Nugent fan and music in general, an avid Green Bay Packers fan and a Camaro enthusiast. He enjoyed going to auctions and hosting bonfires.
Survivors include his son Andrew (Courtney Fender) Lenke of Angola, Indiana. Brothers: Paul (Sharon) Lenke, Mark (Mary) Lenke, Phillip (Sheila) Lenke, Michael Lenke all of Oak Harbor, Ohio and sister Diane (Rodney) Kusic of Fremont, Ohio and grandson Leyton Owen Lenke of Angola, Indiana.
He is also preceded in death by his Dad: Robert R. Lenke Sr. & Mom: Anna Mae Lenke, brother Daniel Lenke and 1 son Bradley James Lenke.
Burial will be in Salem Twp. Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor.
Memorial Service at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Oak Harbor is assisting the family.
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020