Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lenke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Lenke Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Lenke Jr. Obituary
Robert R. Lenke Jr.

Oak Harbor - Robert R. Lenke Jr. 54 of Oak Harbor, Ohio died April 15, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Toledo, Ohio after a short battle with cancer.

He was born August 6, 1965 in Port Clinton, Ohio to Robert R. and Anna Mae (Foss) Lenke. Robert Jr. was employed at Materion Brush Inc. in Elmore, Ohio and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor.

Bobby had many hobbies…He was a D.J. for his own Lenke's D.J. Services, a big Ted Nugent fan and music in general, an avid Green Bay Packers fan and a Camaro enthusiast. He enjoyed going to auctions and hosting bonfires.

Survivors include his son Andrew (Courtney Fender) Lenke of Angola, Indiana. Brothers: Paul (Sharon) Lenke, Mark (Mary) Lenke, Phillip (Sheila) Lenke, Michael Lenke all of Oak Harbor, Ohio and sister Diane (Rodney) Kusic of Fremont, Ohio and grandson Leyton Owen Lenke of Angola, Indiana.

He is also preceded in death by his Dad: Robert R. Lenke Sr. & Mom: Anna Mae Lenke, brother Daniel Lenke and 1 son Bradley James Lenke.

Burial will be in Salem Twp. Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor.

Memorial Service at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Oak Harbor is assisting the family.
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -