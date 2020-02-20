|
Robert "Bob" Ray Hahn
Fremont - Robert "Bob" Ray Hahn, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Valley View Health Campus in Fremont. He was born on August31, 1935 to the late Carl and Mary Alberta (Metcalfe) Hahn in Hillsboro, TN. On October 8, 1960, Robert married Geraldine Gries, and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this October.
A 1953 graduate of Port Clinton High School, Robert worked as an accountant for the Erie Army Depot before moving to Whirlpool as a computer programmer. Robert retired from Gries Seed Farms, where his accounting skills were kept sharp.
Robert enjoyed creating stained glass and refinishing antiques in his free time, and loved his four-legged companion, Tudor, a miniature fox terrier.
Surviving are his children, Elizabeth "Beth" (Mark)Robinson of Atlanta, GA, David (Michelle) MichaelHahn of Fremont, and Sara (Stacy) Michael of Fremont; grandchildren, Shawn Robinson, Michelle Robinson, Ashley Michael, Taylor (Michael) Decker, Jacob Hahn, Lindsay Hahn, and Michaela Hahn; and great-granddaughter, Kylie Robinson.
Robert is preceded in death by his brothers, Carl "Bud", George, Charles, and Kenneth; and sister, Elsie Meadows.
Visitation will be held at Grace Community Church on Saturday,February 22, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Funeral Services will follow beginning at 11:00AM with pastor Kevin Pinkerton officiating. Graveside services will be held at Faust Cemetery.
In memory of Robert, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Grace Community Church.
To send an online condolence r to view Robert's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020