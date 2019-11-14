|
|
Robert "Bob" Seils
Fremont - Robert "Bob" Seils, 88, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. He was born on Dec.19, 1930 in Fremont to the late Harry and Elsie (Hampshire) Seils.
On April 21, 1951, he married Sue Wetzel. Bob worked at Hymans as a Foreman for 43 years retiring in 1989. He also served in the Navy Reserves. He was a skilled word worker. Bob was a fan of the Buckeyes, Browns, and one of Fremont Ross football biggest fans holding season tickets for 66 years. He was a longtime member of the Fremont Ross Athletic Boosters.
Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Sue; daughter, Brenda (Rick) Myers of Fremont; grandchildren, Brent (Jennie) Myers of Garret, IN, Chad Myers and Moe Myers both of Fremont; great-grandchildren, Blake and Cayden Myers; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Betty Stults and Edward C. Seils.
Visitation for Bob will be held on Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. Funeral Services will be Mon., Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Fremont where there will be visiting hours one hour prior to the start of the service. Pastor Matthew Wheeler will officiate and burial will follow at Four Mile House Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials may be made to the Fremont Ross Athletic Boosters.
To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019