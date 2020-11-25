Rodney I. Clark
Norwalk - Rodney I. Clark, 66, Norwalk, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky.
He was born in Pennsylvania on November 27, 1953 to the late Rufus and Delores (Jackson) Clark.
He was employed by Norwalk Custodial Services.
Rodney was a U.S. Army veteran, and loved to play darts, work on cars, music, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian (Jackson) Clark; children, Janel Clark, Rosilyn Burney, and Destiny Clark; step children, Ashley (Tim) Belcher, Carl Jackson, Tracy Jackson, and Anton Jackson; twenty three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda K. Jackson; brother, Grady T. Jackson, also known as James Anderson; and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Mary K. Hilton Jackson; grandson, Kamari Burney; and a god daughter, Mary Butts.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com
.