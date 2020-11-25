1/1
Rodney I. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney I. Clark

Norwalk - Rodney I. Clark, 66, Norwalk, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky.

He was born in Pennsylvania on November 27, 1953 to the late Rufus and Delores (Jackson) Clark.

He was employed by Norwalk Custodial Services.

Rodney was a U.S. Army veteran, and loved to play darts, work on cars, music, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian (Jackson) Clark; children, Janel Clark, Rosilyn Burney, and Destiny Clark; step children, Ashley (Tim) Belcher, Carl Jackson, Tracy Jackson, and Anton Jackson; twenty three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda K. Jackson; brother, Grady T. Jackson, also known as James Anderson; and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Mary K. Hilton Jackson; grandson, Kamari Burney; and a god daughter, Mary Butts.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toft Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved