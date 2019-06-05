Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main St.
Clyde, OH
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
120 S. Park Ave.
Fremont, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney M. Perry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney M. Perry Obituary
Rodney M. Perry

Vickery - Rodney M. Perry, 86, of Vickery, died at The Willows in Bellevue on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Rod is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; four children, Holly (James) Vincent; Steve (Carol) Perry); Eric (Jennifer) Perry and Chad (Melissa) Perry. Also step children, David (Patricia) Woessner; Amy (Joe) Miller and Wendy (Brian) Nitschke, 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren survive.

He was a US Army veteran.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 6 from 4-8:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Friday, June 7 at 10:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 120 S. Park Ave. Fremont. Burial will be in Parkhurst Cemetery.

Memorials to the Townsend Ruritan Club or Townsend Twp. Vol. Fire Dept.

Please read the entire obituary at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now