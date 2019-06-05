|
Rodney M. Perry
Vickery - Rodney M. Perry, 86, of Vickery, died at The Willows in Bellevue on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Rod is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; four children, Holly (James) Vincent; Steve (Carol) Perry); Eric (Jennifer) Perry and Chad (Melissa) Perry. Also step children, David (Patricia) Woessner; Amy (Joe) Miller and Wendy (Brian) Nitschke, 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren survive.
He was a US Army veteran.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 6 from 4-8:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Friday, June 7 at 10:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 120 S. Park Ave. Fremont. Burial will be in Parkhurst Cemetery.
Memorials to the Townsend Ruritan Club or Townsend Twp. Vol. Fire Dept.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 5, 2019