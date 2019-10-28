Services
Roger A. Parker Sr.

Roger A. Parker Sr. Obituary
Roger A. Parker Sr.

Oak Harbor - Roger A. Parker Sr., 70, of Oak Harbor, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Ottawa Riverview Health Care Campus. He was born on September 30, 1949 in Fremont to William & Beatrice (Timmons) Parker Sr.

Roger was a 1968 graduate of Gibsonburg High School. After graduation, Roger joined the United States Marine Corps on October 31, 1968. He proudly served our country in the Vietnam War and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/device, the Purple Heart Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal w/1 star, the Combat Action Ribbon and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge. He was honorably discharged on August 25, 1974.

After coming home from Vietnam, he served with the Fremont Police Department and then worked as a truck driver for Alvada Construction. When he wasn't working, Roger enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the . Roger always looked forward to Wednesday Club Euchre Night.

Surviving Roger are his children, Angela Mills of Republic, Roger (Deanine) Parker Jr. and Eric (Michelle) Parker, all of Oak Harbor; grandchildren, Tasha Wilbur, Gage Parker, Jaret Parker, Maddy Parker and Macey Parker; great-grandchild, Zara Parker; and siblings, William Parker Jr., Robert Parker Sr., Brenda McNutt, Deborah Dickman, Kimberly O'Millian and Mark Parker I.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Alan L. Parker.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight Network or to the Vietnam Veterans of America.

To send an online condolence or to view Roger's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
