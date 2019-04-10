|
|
Roger W. Rounds
FREMONT - Roger W. Rounds, 81, of Fremont, OH died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1937 in Harrisburg, PA to Clifford L. and Olive E. (Shaffer) Rounds. He was a 1956 graduate of Bay Village High School.
Roger served in the Ohio National Guard (U.S. Army) from 1954 to 1957 and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957 to 1960 and was awarded Arm Forces Expeditionary Medal; Presidential Unit Citation; Good Conduct Ribbon and Sharpshooter Badge.
Roger married Carolyn Sue Workman on August 8, 1964 in Cleveland, OH and she preceded him in death on June 23, 1995. He was employed by Eveready Battery Company in Cleveland, OH in 1966, starting as an "A" Mechanic. He was promoted and transferred to Fremont, OH in 1971, as a maintenance supervisor. Roger was then promoted to engineering technician and the final ten years of employment as the facility engineer. He retired after thirty-one years of service.
Roger attended Grace Community Church. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America; Early Ford V-8 Club of America where he served as Master Judge; Buick Club of America; Car Coddlers of Ohio; Pioneer Auto Club; Erie Shores Cruisers; National Rifle Association; 8th Air Force Historical Society; 390th Bomb Group; Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, OH; Masonic Lodge #703 in Rocky River, OH and Life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Roger loved to play golf; playing in five different leagues for over ten years. He owned several antique cars (mostly Fords). Roger enjoyed building model airplanes (mostly WWII Fighters) as he was a WWII buff. He did a lot of water skiing in his younger years and was a NASCAR fan. He also supported "Back to the Wild" and loved spending time at Bettsville Park while raising his family.
Roger is survived by his children; Michael (Jenny) Rounds, Colorado Springs, CO, Sara (Patton) Scales, Auburn, AL, Chris (Talbot) Aldrich, Fremont, OH and Kathryn (Bob) Hicks, Independence, KY; longtime companion, Judy Nitschke, Fremont, OH; brother, Jay (Jean) Rounds, Rocky River, OH; grandchildren, who were the love of his life, Samuel, Johni Carolyn and Logan Eberly, Rachel and Bailey Scales, Austin Hicks; step grandchildren, Cyle, Derek and Madeline Aldrich and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn Sue Rounds; brother, Alan Rounds.
Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH
Services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the VFW
Memorials can be made to Back to The Wild or the Humane Society of Sandusky County
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 10, 2019