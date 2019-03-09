|
Ronald F. Baker
Gibsonburg - Ronald F. Baker, 78, passed away Thursday, Mar.7, 2019 at Parkview Care Center, Fremont. He was born on Oct. 8, 1940 in Fremont to Charles and Bonita (Jasiler) Baker.
In 1959, he graduated from Fremont Ross High School. He worked for Atlas Industries for 8 years before moving to Chrysler where he worked another 33 years until his retirement in 2000. Ron was always a high-spirited guy. He coached T-ball, was on several bowling leagues and played Dartball for church.
On Sept. 14, 1963, he married Shirley Pokorny at Trinity United Methodist, Elliston.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Shirley, he is survived by children, Lisa Istefan of Swanton, Michael Baker of Gibsonburg and Gail Carnicom of Cleveland; grandchildren, Tiffany (Ryan) Ladd, Sarah and Andrew; one great-granddaughter, Madison; and siblings, David, Margi Hicks, Barbara Hall and Brenda (Fred) Dolwick.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Larry, Richard, Bonnie Buehler and Kathy Loving.
Visitation will be at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Mon., March 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tues. 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be made to The or to Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department.
To view Ron's tribute video or to send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 9, 2019