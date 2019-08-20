|
|
Ronald F. Baker
Woodville - Ronald F. Baker, age 83, of Woodville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Living in Pemberville. Ronald was born June 28, 1936 in Fremont to Robert and Mary (Aldrich) Baker. Following graduation from high school he went to Cleveland State University where he majored in Civil Engineering. Ronald went on to serve his country in the United States Army. On September 9, 1961, he married Lorene Widmer in Gibsonburg. Ronald and Lorene raised 3 children and celebrated 56 years of marriage before Lorene's passing in 2017. Before his retirement, Ronald worked as an electrical engineer for Park Ohio Electric in Fremont for 30+ years. Ronald, along with Lorene, ran the Woodville Youth Organization ball fields concessions and the Woodmore Music Boosters football concession stands for many years. Softball being a great passion, he was a part of the Woodville Youth Organization and Tri-County Softball Association, spending much of his time working on the ball fields and being an assistant coach on various summer softball teams. Ron was the tournament director for OHSAA sectional and district softball tournaments for many years. He also served on the Woodville Recreation Board for 17 years. However, it is his family that remained his greatest passion and whom will miss him the most.
Ronald is survived by his mother: Mary Willer of Clyde, son: Tim Baker, daughters: Laura Baker and Michelle Baker both of Woodville, grandson: Forest Ickes, sister: Connie Longanbach of Fremont and brother: Larry (Kris) Baker of FL. In addition to his wife Lorene, he was preceded in death by his father, and brother-in-law: Larry Longanbach.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. A Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home, 11 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019. There will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. There will be a bereavement luncheon served at Solomon Lutheran Church located at 305 W. Main Street in Woodville, immediately following the funeral service. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Woodmore Youth Organization. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 20, 2019