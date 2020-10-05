1/1
Ronald L. Oakleaf
Ronald L. Oakleaf

Tiffin - Ronald L. Oakleaf, 57, of Tiffin, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the emergency room at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Ron was born in Tiffin, on June 1, 1963, to the late Dale M. and Mary Jane (Wilkinson) Oakleaf. He married Lisa (Reed) in Tiffin on March 15, 1986 and she survives in Tiffin.

Ron is survived by his son, Russel (Jessica) Oakleaf of Tiffin, daughter, Dendara (Douglas) McDonald of Bucyrus, two grandsons, Braiden and Gavin Oakleaf, four sisters, Judy (Michael) Mohr of Fremont, Connie (Edward) Kemming of Norwalk, Nancy Oakleaf of Fremont and Karen (Timothy) Seils of Grove City, and several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a son Randal James Oakleaf.

Ron was a lifelong farmer, timber buyer and horse puller. He attended Grace Community Church in Fremont. Ron was a member of the Buckeye Horse Pullers Association and the Michigan Dynamometer Association. Ron was a 1981 graduate of Old Fort High School and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. Ron was also an avid Ohio State Basketball fan and looked forward to watching March Madness every year.

A graveside service for Ronald will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the McMeen-Shaffer cemetery with Pastor Bill Savage officiating. There will be a private family visitation held at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Braiden and Gavin Oakleaf for a scholarship fund that will be set-up in c/o Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory, 135 North Washington Street, Tiffin, OH 44883. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
