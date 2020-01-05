|
|
Ronald M. Holcombe
Helena - Ronald M. Holcombe, age 70, of Helena, Ohio passed away on Saturday (January 4, 2020) at the Bethesda Care Center in Fremont, Ohio. He was born on October 15, 1949 in Fostoria, Ohio to the last Durwood Richard & Marjorie Jane (Morrison Holcombe. He married Virginia Wisander on June 26, 2010 in Bradner, Ohio.
Surviving is his loving wife of 9 years Virginia; sons, Ryan L. (Sherry) Holcombe of Frankfort, Kentucky, Ronald Matthew (Noel) Holcombe II of Woolwich, Maine; brothers, Richard M. (Carmel) Holcombe of Westchester, Ohio; sisters, Patricia J. (John) Kreais of Risingsun, Ohio, Marietta Holcombe of Waco, Texas; sister-in-laws, Angie Holcombe of Risingsun, Ohio, Sherrie Holcombe of Findlay, Ohio; 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Kayleigh) Holcombe, Charlie Holcombe, Michael (Destiny) Lawrence, Aubrey Holcombe; 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert S. Holcombe, Russell T. Holcombe; sister, Roseann Holcombe.
Ron was a 1968 Graduate of Lakota High School. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War with 12 years in the Air Force and 5 years in the Navy. He spent 15 years at the Lockheed Martin Government Agency where he was the weapons director. He was a member of the , Albert Bowe American Legion in Bradner and was a former member of the Masonic Order and the York Rite. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Oklahoma State University and was 3 hours short of a Masters Degree from the University of Southern Maine. He was an accomplished author having written the book Boyz of Bradner.
Friends will be received from 4-8 PM Monday (January 6, 2020) and from 10-11 AM Tuesday (January 7, 2020) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will start at 11:00 AM Tuesday with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery near Bradner, Ohio with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion. A funeral luncheon will be held at the Risingsun Community Center in Risingsun, Ohio. Memorial Donations may be made to the . On-line condolences may be made to Ron's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020