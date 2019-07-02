|
|
Ronald "Charlie" McDonald
Clyde - Ronald A. "Charlie" McDonald, 76, of Clyde, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The Willows in Bellevue, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Fremont on April 10, 1943 to Ervin "Evaden" and Marie (Schacht) McDonald.
Charlie was a 1962 graduate from Fremont Ross High School. On November 18, 1964, he joined the Army Reserves. He was discharged on July 7, 1970. He was employed as an inspector at Whirlpool until his retirement in 2004. When Charlie wasn't working, you could find him on the Greenhills Golf Course, driving the city streets in his Corvette or spending time with his grandchildren. Charlie and his wife, Pat, attended Fremont St. Joseph Church.
On December 22, 1978, Charlie married Patricia Fisher in Fremont; she survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Sarah Baughman of Clyde and Jennifer (Paul) Grahl of Fremont; brother, Michael (Madonna) McDonald of Fremont; and grandchildren, Brianna, Morgan, Brandon, Jillian, Ethan, Logan and Owen.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the Willows for the excellent care they gave to Charlie and his family during the last weeks of this life. His earthly body was donated to UTMC.
Friends and family will be welcomed on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Memorial Services will begin at 12:00 p.m.
Memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice, the Northwest Ohio Chapter - , or to the donor's choice.
To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 2, 2019